Newsfore Opt-In Form

Episode 4 – Real Sports Live

Real Sports Live Podcast

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The NBA trade comes and goes and the Jazz roster remains the same. The Runnin’ Utes get a comeback buzzer-beater win in Westwood and break out the broom. The Southern California sweep. Also… West coasting with the Cougs who now find themselves alone in second place in the WCC. Then, the Salt Lake Stallions and the Alliance of American Football make their debut. It’s still the honeymoon but how long will this marriage last? Plus, Lt. Governor Cox a huge sports fan takes a seat in the studio to talk Utah sports. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The ABC4 News Podcasts

The ABC4 News Podcasts
Extra Butter Podcasts
Faith and Fury Podcasts
Fanmade
Gimme a Mulligan Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Podcasts
The Justice Files Podcasts
Lucie + Gray Podcasts
My MMJ Life Podcasts
Nguyening With Dogs
Real Sports Live Podcasts
Wake Up and Makeup Podcasts

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS