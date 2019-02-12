Episode 4 – Real Sports Live

The NBA trade comes and goes and the Jazz roster remains the same. The Runnin’ Utes get a comeback buzzer-beater win in Westwood and break out the broom. The Southern California sweep. Also… West coasting with the Cougs who now find themselves alone in second place in the WCC. Then, the Salt Lake Stallions and the Alliance of American Football make their debut. It’s still the honeymoon but how long will this marriage last? Plus, Lt. Governor Cox a huge sports fan takes a seat in the studio to talk Utah sports.