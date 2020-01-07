Episode 38- Real Sports Live

On this week’s episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff talk about the Jazz 5-game winning streak, and whether Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert should be All-Stars. They discuss the Utah football team’s disappointing performance in the Alamo Bowl, the Utes basketball team split against the Oregon schools in their Pac-12 opener,  and the possible damage of Utah State’s two losses this week to its NCAA Tournament hopes. Plus, Salt Lake City Stars guard and Jazz second round pick Justin Wright-Foreman joins the show to talk about his first professional season.


