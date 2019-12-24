Episode 37- Real Sports Live

On this episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff talk about the Utes disappointing loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game and their upcoming Alamo Bowl matchup with Texas. BYU and Utah State are also headed to bowl games, while Weber State advances to the FCS Quarterfinals for the third straight year.

The Jazz look to get on a winning streak, Real Salt Lake naming Freddy Juarez the permanent head coach.