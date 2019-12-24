Episode 37- Real Sports Live

On this episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff talk about the Jazz 5-game winning streak, Utah State’s season-ending loss in the Frisco Bowl to Kent State, Weber State’s historic defeat to James Madison in the FCS semifinals, and the Runnin’ Utes monumental upset over Kentucky. Also, former Jazz center Mark Eaton joins the show to discuss his nomination to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and Kyle Whittingham and Kalani Sitake talk about the local recruits they got on National Signing Day.

