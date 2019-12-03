Episode 34- Real Sports Live

Live Now
This week on Real Sports Live, Wesley and Dana discuss the Utah football team’s Pac12 South Division title, and how they will fare in the Pac12 Championship game this Friday. They talked about BYU’s disappointing finish to the regular season, and Utah State’s win at New Mexico to get to 7-5.

And the Jazz disastrous road trip, and why the team seems to be struggling right now. Weber State football coach Jay Hill was in studio to talk about his team’s season and the upcoming FCS playoffs. Plus, Bites of the Week, and the Best and the Worst.

