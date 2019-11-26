Episode 33- Real Sports Live

On this episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff talk about Utah’s big win over Arizona and what it means for their chances at the College Football Playoffs. They discuss Kalani Sitake’s contract extension at BYU and the Cougars blowout victory over UMass.

Utah State’s Mountain West title hopes were dashed after the Aggies loss to Boise State, but Weber State received a #3 seed for the upcoming FCS playoffs. Plus, the Jazz are on a three-game winning streak, and they recap all three high school football championship games.