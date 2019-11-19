Episode 32- Real Sports Live

The Utes are now in control of the Pac-12 South. With just a huge win over Washington. How high should Ute fans be aiming? The Rose Bowl? College football playoffs? The Wagon Wheel is rolling back to Provo. How did BYU take apart Utah State so easily? Can the Cougars get to 8 wins this year with a 3rd string quarterback? Will the Aggies still be able to make a run at the Mountain West title? The Jazz wrapped up a busy week against the Clippers. What are the team's biggest concerns two weeks into the season? All that, plus our top high school plays off the week and the best and the worst.

MORE REAL SPORTS LIVE PODCAST: