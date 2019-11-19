Episode 32- Real Sports Live

On this episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Rick Aaron discuss Utah’s dominating victory over UCLA and what it means for their College Football Playoff hopes. They talk about BYU’s win over Idaho State and invite to the Hawaii Bowl, and Utah State’s thrilling win over Wyoming that made the Aggies bowl eligible. Also, can the Jazz keep their momentum going this week? Plus, the Real Monarchs are celebrating their first USL championship. All that, and they reveal their top high school football plays of the week and the Beehive Blitz player of the week.

