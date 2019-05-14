Newsfore Opt-In Form

Episode 14 – Real Sports Live

Real Sports Live Podcast

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This week on Real Sports Live, Real Salt Lake wins a wild one in the Rocky Mountain Cup. Can RSL ride that momentum into a key home stretch against the last two MLS Cup champions? There’s a big shakeup in the Utah Jazz front office. What does this mean for impending free agents? The final four in the NBA playoffs is all set. Can Damian Lillard lead an upset over the champs? Will all the bounces go Toronto’s way in the East? All that plus a couple of Utes try to make a big impact in the NFL and we’ll go inside the new Utah Sports Hall of Fame museum.

