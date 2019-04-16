Episode 10 – Real Sports Live

Newsfore Opt-In Form

This week on Real Sports Live, it’s Game One between the Jazz and Rockets. Will this series be different than last year’s Western Conference semifinals? We’ll also recap the long and storied history of these two teams in the NBA playoffs. BYU has a new head basketball coach. Can Mark Pope bring the Cougars back to prominence? Real Salt Lake finally ended its long losing streak. Will Saturday’s win be a turning point in their season? Plus, the Utes wrapped up spring football practice. What are their biggest concerns going into the summer? And Tiger Woods won his first major in 11 years and took home the green jacket from Augusta.

