Episode 10 – Real Sports Live

This week on Real Sports Live; Real Salt Lake takes it down to the final seconds to pull out another thrilling victory. That's three in a row for Mike Petke's team. Can they keep it going on the road this week? The Utah Royals are also red hot. We'll sit down with two of the players to talk about their first place start. Rudy Gobert makes the All-NBA 3rd team. Will the Jazz be able to afford the Stifle Tower in the coming years? The NBA Finals are all set. Does Toronto stand a chance against the two-time defending champs? Plus, we'll take a look back at some thrilling high school state championship games.