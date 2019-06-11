This episode is all about the places you can go hiking and camping in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
We brought in the U.S. Forest Supervisor David Whittekiend. He gives us all the great places to go check out.
It’s not all fun and games because Dave dishes out some alarming stats all dog owners should know.
Learn about all the places and things in our forest on this episode of Nguyening With Dogs.
10- Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
