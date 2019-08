This is the episode many have been waiting for, where to take your dog out to eat in Salt Lake County.

In Episode 7, Nguyening With Dogs speaks with Nicholas Rupp with Salt Lake County Health Department about the 23 dog-friendly patios.

See the full list here: https://slco.org/health/food-protection/dog-patio/

We’ll chat about the process businesses go through to become dog-friendly so more can apply.

Plus, we’ll share the latest numbers from the #NKUT Super Adoption Event.