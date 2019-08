This episode we visit Sandy City Dog Park. The acre park has a rotating grass and gravel section for dogs to play in, fountains to drink out of, and seating for any owner who needs it. We’ll also talk about an off-leash dog park the city has in the works.

We’ll be sharing some new statistics from Best Friends Animal Society about the NKUT efforts and talk about the Super Adoption event the weekend of May 17th and 18th.