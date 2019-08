Did you know your dog can be affected by lice? It’s true. In this episode, we talk with Dr. Courtney Howard of Banfield Pet Hospital about flea, tick, heartworm, and lice prevention. Plus, what to do about those pesky cattails.

We’ll also talk about Best Friends Animal Society’s NKUT Super Adoption Event coming up in May and why it’s near and dear to our hearts.

Find out more about the event here: https://utah.bestfriends.org/get-involved/adopt