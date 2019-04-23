3 – Waterfall Canyon

Spring has arrived and there is no time like now to get out on a hike.

In this episode of Nguyening With Dogs, we hike out to a 200-foot waterfall in Ogden, Utah.

The Waterfall Canyon hike starts out at the 29th Street trail.

It’s about a 2.5-mile round trip hike. If you’re like us, you’ll probably hike a lot more.

Your pup will lead you south along the Bonneville Shoreline from the trailhead until you see signs for Waterfall Canyon. Take the left turn and get ready to go up a steep rocky incline.

Follow the trail over a pair of wooden bridges once you reach the top, you can’t miss the waterfall.

The trail is highly populated and requires dogs to be on-leash. Bring plenty of fresh water with you on the hike. Garbage bins are located at the beginning of the trailhead for dog poop and trash.

We’ll also explore a place you can take your pup to eat after the hike, as well as some dog stories in the news.

