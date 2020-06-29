Live Now
29 – Girl on a Hike

Nguyening With Dogs

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Download the latest episode of Nguyening With Dogs as we talk to Alisha Baker with Girl on a Hike.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Girl on a Hike’s Alisha Baker joins Rosie Nguyen on Nguyening With Dogs to talk about some epic places to hike in Utah.


While we’re at it, we’ll tell you how you can pick up a four-legged friend with Best Friends Animal Society of Utah.

Plus, we’ll cover all your dog news you need to know during the pandemic in Episode 29 of Nguyening With Dogs.

