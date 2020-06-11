Live Now
28- Bryce Canyon and Kodachrome Basin

Nguyening With Dogs
We’ve got a quick trip for you where you can see some cool sights with your dog at Bryce Canyon National Park and Kodachrome Basin State Park. 

We learn the concerns of dogs in hot cars, how many calls officials are getting, and what you can do if you spot a dog in danger. And as always, we have all your Utah dog news ready for you, so join us on this episode of Nguyening With Dogs. 

