27 – Flag Rock and Patsy’s Mine

Nguyening With Dogs

Looking for a good hike to start the season? Do you want views of the Salt Lake Valley most people don’t see? Nguyening with Dogs has you covered with the Flag Rock and Patsy’s Mine hike. 
But, that isn’t the only thing we talk about in this episode. 

Nguyening With Dogs covers what you need to know when it comes to COVID-19 and your pets, a pet food pantry for those in need, and an update on our Forgotten War Dogs. Come join the adventure in Episode 27 of Nguyening with Dogs. 

