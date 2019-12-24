26- Happy Holidays – SLCo Mayor

Happy Holidays! In this special edition of Nguyening With Dogs, we talk about things your dogs can get into and what to look out for during your holiday parties. We explore the inversion and the effects it has on your dog.

We chat about the Weight of the Call series on ABC4 News, and how dogs are coming into various departments in the first responder communities to battle mental health. That’s not all, you’ll get to meet Salt Lake County’s Animal Services Mayor Dexter. He beat out a lot of people for the top spot and you get to hear all about the journey to the top chair.