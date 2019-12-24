26- Happy Holidays – SLCo Mayor is finished

Nguyening With Dogs
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

Happy Holidays! In this special edition of Nguyening With Dogs, we talk about things your dogs can get into and what to look out for during your holiday parties. We explore the inversion and the effects it has on your dog.

 We chat about the Weight of the Call series on ABC4 News, and how dogs are coming into various departments in the first responder communities to battle mental health. That’s not all, you’ll get to meet Salt Lake County’s Animal Services Mayor Dexter. He beat out a lot of people for the top spot and you get to hear all about the journey to the top chair.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The ABC4 News Podcasts

The ABC4 News Podcasts
Extra Butter Podcasts
Faith and Fury Podcasts
Fanmade
Gimme a Mulligan Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Podcasts
The Justice Files Podcasts
Lucie + Gray Podcasts
My MMJ Life Podcasts
Nguyening With Dogs
Real Sports Live Podcasts
Wake Up and Makeup Podcasts
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss