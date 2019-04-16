2 – HSU Hiking Etiquette

We had a great response to the first episode of Nguyening With Dogs. Thank you for downloading and sharing the show with your friends.

The Humane Society of Utah says over 64 percent of Utahns have a pet.

That means there are a lot of dog owners in our state.

In this episode, we explore dog etiquette for dog owners looking to head out on the trails for a hike.

What type of collars and leashes may work best for your dog, and how to tell if your dog is comfortable in an off-leash setting with other dogs, kids, and trail runners.

Plus, HSU will be hosting hiking classes outdoors (More on that here). You’ll be able to find out how to get into those classes on this episode of #NguyeningWithDogs.