Newsfore Opt-In Form

2 – HSU Hiking Etiquette

Nguyening With Dogs

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Nguyening_with_Dogs_podcast_art.jpg

We had a great response to the first episode of Nguyening With Dogs. Thank you for downloading and sharing the show with your friends. 

Make sure you like us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. 

The Humane Society of Utah says over 64 percent of Utahns have a pet.

That means there are a lot of dog owners in our state. 

In this episode, we explore dog etiquette for dog owners looking to head out on the trails for a hike.

What type of collars and leashes may work best for your dog, and how to tell if your dog is comfortable in an off-leash setting with other dogs, kids, and trail runners. 

Plus, HSU will be hosting hiking classes outdoors (More on that here). You’ll be able to find out how to get into those classes on this episode of #NguyeningWithDogs. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The ABC4 News Podcasts

The ABC4 News Podcasts
Extra Butter Podcasts
Faith and Fury Podcasts
Fanmade
Gimme a Mulligan Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Podcasts
The Justice Files Podcasts
Lucie + Gray Podcasts
My MMJ Life Podcasts
Nguyening With Dogs
Real Sports Live Podcasts
Wake Up and Makeup Podcasts

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS