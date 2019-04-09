1 – UPD on the Watershed

Nguyening With Dogs is a podcast for dog owners and potential dog owners who wanted more information about all things dogs in and around the State of Utah.



So before we dig deeper on all the cool hikes you can do with your four-legged buddies, host Jason Nguyen wanted to help folks avoid some hefty fines in Salt Lake County by talking with Unified Police Departments Sergent Ed Twohill.

In this episode, we’ll get to all the rules and regulations for the Salt Lake County watershed, a very cool area you can take your dog exploring, and we chat about fun pet names.

So grab your poop bag in case your listening to this while walking your dogs because this is an adventure you need to hear.