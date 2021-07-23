PODCAST: Missing in Utah – Denise Sullivan

(ABC4) – Sixty years ago, the kidnapping and disappearance of Denise Sullivan captivated Utahns and the rest of the nation.

Not only did the 15-year-old vanish, but her mother was brutally shot to death. Jeannette Sullivan’s male companion Charles Boothroyd was shot in the face but survived.

It happened on the Fourth of July in 1961. The Sullivans and Boothroyd had left their home in Connecticut and headed west for a vacation.

“She was excited about it,” said Denise Sullivan’s younger sister, Jeannie Nabozny. It was an educational trip and to go across country.”

