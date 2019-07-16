Lucie + Gray Episode 8: Eyes Wide Open

Our eyes give us vision but did you know they do so much more than seeing the world?

McCall and Surae discover Rapid Eye Technology with Paula Bronte from In the Blink of an Eye. She’s a master rapid eye technician who gives us three techniques to calm our nerves.

Tapping Quick release Eye patching

Get ready to master your nerves to get you out of panic mode, anxiety or nail an important job interview in Lucie + Gray: Episode 8.

Paula is offering an exclusive deal for Lucie + Gray listeners in the month of July and August 2019. Get a single session for $80, when you mention Lucie + Gray! Email her now at paulakbronte@gmail.com

If you are interested in learning more about Rapid Eye Technology at www.intheblink-ofaneye.com

