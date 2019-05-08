Lucie + Gray Episode 6: Girls vs. Guy

It’s a battle of the sexes in episode 6! Surae and McCall invite Brian Carlson, Good Things Utah announcer, into the hot seat as the first male guest of the Lucie + Gray podcast.

Brian shares his perspective of being the only man on a lifestyle show hosted entirely by women and his top takeaways.

Plus, Surae and McCall dive deep into Brian’s dating life, where he opens up like never before!

Then, Brian thinks he’s onto something when he presents Surae and McCall with a list of things ‘men are better at than women,’ but the tables turn when you hear what the ladies come back at him with!

If you’re looking for some insight into a man’s mind, some ‘all in good fun’ debates and a good laugh, episode 6 has it all.

Our very own 4 p.m. news anchor and chief medical correspondent, Surae Chinn (Lucie) and Good Things Utah producer, McCall Gray are the founders of the lifestyle blog Lucie and Gray. An online platform which they created to share and celebrate their friendship, soul sisterhood, and all of the adventures that come along with it!



All of this and more can be found at lucieandgray.com.

Connect with them on Instagram: @lucieandgray

Interested in being featured? Email: lucieandgray22@gmail.com.