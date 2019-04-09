Lucie + Gray Episode 5: Wish You Were There

Welcome to episode 5! We all know some of the most unplanned moments can lead to the biggest laughs and funniest memories. We have so many of those unexpected experiences that’ll make you and us, wish you were there.

Get to know more about Lucie + Gray as Surae and McCall go one on one to share their favorite inside jokes and stories. This episode is a MUST LISTEN until the end… sure to give you a good laugh!

Our very own 4 p.m. news anchor and chief medical correspondent, Surae Chinn (Lucie) and Good Things Utah producer, McCall Gray are the founders of the lifestyle blog Lucie and Gray. An online platform which they created to share and celebrate their friendship, soul sisterhood, and all of the adventures that come along with it!



All of this and more can be found at lucieandgray.com.

Connect with them on Instagram: @lucieandgray

Interested in being featured? Email: lucieandgray22@gmail.com.