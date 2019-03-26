Newsfore Opt-In Form

Lucie + Gray Episode 4: Wake Up & Makeup!

Lucie + Gray Podcast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In episode 4, Surae and McCall sit down with makeup artist Mizz J to learn the seven things every woman needs in her makeup arsenal. Plus, the key to finding the right makeup artist for every special occasion. And makeup horror stories… what NOT to do! 

To book Mizz J email her at beyoutifulmakeupbymizzj@gmail.com and see her work on Instagram: @MUA_Mizz_J.

Our very own 4 p.m. news anchor and chief medical correspondent, Surae Chinn (Lucie) and Good Things Utah producer, McCall Gray are the founders of the lifestyle blog Lucie and Gray. An online platform which they created to share and celebrate their friendship, soul sisterhood, and all of the adventures that come along with it!
 

All of this and more can be found at lucieandgray.com

Connect with them on Instagram: @lucieandgray 

Interested in being featured? Email: lucieandgray22@gmail.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The ABC4 News Podcasts

The ABC4 News Podcasts
Extra Butter Podcasts
Faith and Fury Podcasts
Fanmade
Gimme a Mulligan Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Podcasts
The Justice Files Podcasts
Lucie + Gray Podcasts
My MMJ Life Podcasts
Nguyening With Dogs
Real Sports Live Podcasts
Wake Up and Makeup Podcasts

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS