Lucie + Gray Episode 2: That’s What Friends Are For

Soul sisters, do you have one? What is a soul sister? It’s a best friend, someone who has a deep understanding of your spirit, your intentions, and who had your back no matter what? We are soul sisters.

One of the most amazing things that can happen is finding someone who just gets you. It’s the late night phone calls, the “hang on, I’ll be right there,” the laughs, the tears… they support us, guide us and are there no matter what. If you’ve found this person you know, they’re truly life’s treasure.

In episode 2 we dive into stories about all of the above and the true meaning of friendship with our dear friend, Leslie Reese.





Our very own 4 p.m. news anchor and chief medical correspondent, Surae Chinn (Lucie) and Good Things Utah producer, McCall Gray are the founders of the lifestyle blog Lucie and Gray. An online platform which they created to share and celebrate their friendship, soul sisterhood, and all of the adventures that come along with it!



All of this and more can be found at lucieandgray.com.

Connect with them on Instagram: @lucieandgray

Interested in being featured? Email: lucieandgray22@gmail.com.