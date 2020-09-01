Lucie + Gray Episode 11: Discover your glow with the #1 skincare product in Canada

Skincare creator of the top-selling line in Canada for the last 18 years, Karine Joncas, is launching in the U.S.

Creator and founder of her own line of the same namesake joins us to talk about good skincare.

Karine Joncas MEDI-COSMETICS offers high-performance multi-functional skincare products for the modern busy woman. With over 18 years of success in Canada, the brand is now sharing its success with as many women as possible! Change your life with a KJ Business of your own with unlimited opportunities.

Her unique approach of MEDI-COSMETICS offers professional results at home that will meet your highest expectations. She wants to offer women the same opportunity she was once given and share her success.

If you have a passion for advanced skincare and you’re inspired by the story of Karine Joncas and her company, the choice is clear – Become a KJ Independent Consultant today. Change your life and create your own destiny with a business all your own and unlimited opportunities. Live out your passion. Have the freedom to make your own schedule and earn enough money to live the life you have always dreamed of!

To find out more about the Karine Joncas Medi-Cosmetics visit www.karinejoncas.com/landg .

