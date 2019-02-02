Newsfore Opt-In Form

Lucie + Gray Episode 1: Microblading

Lucie + Gray Podcast

Our very own 4pm news anchor and chief medical correspondent, Surae Chinn (Lucie) and Good Things Utah producer, McCall Gray are the founders of the lifestyle blog Lucie and Gray. An online platform which they created to share and celebrate their friendship, soul sisterhood, and all of the adventures that come along with it!

From spotlighting local Utah businesses and talent to DIY projects, beauty, and their favorite things, Lucie and Gray covers the latest in the lifestyle world. 

In their first episode, Surae and McCall dish the inside scoop on microblading, a cosmetic procedure they both had done to enhance their eyebrows! See their before and after photos and read more about their experience at lucieandgray.com/blog/microblading.

All of this and more can be found at lucieandgray.com

Connect with them on Instagram: @lucieandgray 

Interested in being featured? Email: lucieandgray22@gmail.com.

