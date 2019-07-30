Newsfore Opt-In Form

Lucie + Gray Episode 9: Alex Boyé- An Inspirational Sensation

by: McCall Gray,

British-American singer and actor Alex Boyé sits down with McCall and Surae to talk about his latest accomplishments and embarking on a motivational concert tour all across America, called the “Bend Not Break” tour. The mission of this tour is to educate students on issues surrounding mental health and suicide prevention.

Boyé, who was named the “2017 Rising Artist of the Year” in a contest sponsored by Pepsi and Hard Rock Cafe, calls Utah home. Don’t miss this inspirational sensation in episode 9 of the Lucie + Gray podcast!

Listen to “Bend Not Break” in its entirety on his YouTube channel and find Boyé on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: @alexboyereal.

Our very own Good Things Utah Host, 4 p.m. news anchor and chief medical correspondent, Surae Chinn (Lucie) and Good Things Utah producer, McCall Gray are the founders of the lifestyle blog Lucie and Gray. An online platform which they created to share and celebrate their friendship, soul sisterhood, and all of the adventures that come along with it! 

All of this and more can be found at lucieandgray.com

Connect with them on Instagram: @lucieandgray 

Interested in being featured? Email: lucieandgray22@gmail.com.

