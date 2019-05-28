Newsfore Opt-In Form

Lucie + Gray Episode 7: The Energy Healer

Are you living your soul truth? In “Lucie + Gray” episode 7, Surae and McCall meet with energy healer Suzanne Stauffer.

Healing the mind, body and soul… did you realize your body gives off a radiant glow or aura?  You may have experienced this aura or glow yourself. It’s your spiritual energy. It needs to be nurtured, nourished and protected. Suzanne tells us how to become the best person you can be through energy work, healing and proper breathing techniques.

Plus, if you have trouble saying “no,” this episode is for you! Suzanne teaches you how to identify your true yes’s and no’s and how to deal with the guilt of turning someone down.

Suzanne is offering an exclusive deal for Lucie + Gray listeners in the month of June 2019. Get 50% off one session, just mention Lucie + Gray! 

If you have questions about energy healing contact Suzanne at suzannepstauffer@gmail.com or liveyoursoultruth.com.

Our very own 4 p.m. news anchor and chief medical correspondent, Surae Chinn (Lucie) and Good Things Utah producer, McCall Gray are the founders of the lifestyle blog Lucie and Gray. An online platform which they created to share and celebrate their friendship, soul sisterhood, and all of the adventures that come along with it!
 

All of this and more can be found at lucieandgray.com

Connect with them on Instagram: @lucieandgray 

Interested in being featured? Email: lucieandgray22@gmail.com.

