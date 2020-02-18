Lucie + Gray Episode 10: McCall shares struggles and triumphs of recovering from a back injury

Feeling the aches and pains these days? Who hasn’t had to deal with neck and back pain.

McCall tells her personal story of getting back to health after her back injury that’s been years in the making… dancing for years and overdoing it in weight training.

Her chiropractor, Dr. Dustin Hedstrom from Aspen Falls Spinal Care Center, shares his tips on getting your back, back to health and also prevention tips to keep you from getting injured in the first place.

Aspen Falls Spinal Care Center blends chiropractic, physical therapy and massage to help you overcome your discomfort(s) and get you back to your ‘normal’ or better, quickly.

Receive a free consultation and/or a 60-minute massage for $39.00 when you mention ‘Lucie and Gray Podcast.’

Salt Lake City location:

370 East, South Temple #100, SLC, UT 84111

(801) 658-9394

South Jordan location:

912 Baxter Dr. #130, South Jordan, UT 84095

(801) 528-6560

