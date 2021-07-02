Kids Under Construction: Why friendships are important

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This week on Kids Under Construction, parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault talks about friendship.

According to Tetreault, friendships and managing them are so important for our kids now more than ever as kids re-enter life this summer and look forward to the new school year.

As parent gear up to navigate through this new challenge, Tetreault welcomes author Jessica Speer’s new book, BFF or NRF- not really friends, A Girl’s Guide to Happy Friendships. The parenting guru states the book acts as a guidebook when regarding healthy relationships.

“Friendships are tough to navigate, even for adults. The preteen years can be particularly sticky, but we’ve got your back! Packed with fun quizzes, colorful illustrations, and stories about girls just like you, ‘BFF or NRF (Not Really Friends)’ is the ultimate interactive guidebook to help you learn the ins and outs of friendship,” informs Speer.

According to the author, the book explores the topics of gossip, bullying, and feeling left out, along with ways to strengthen the friendships that mean the most to you.

Tetreault explains that friendships are essential for a healthy outlook on life and builds not only confidence in a person, but allows for a support system to form.

“They can help increase our sense of belonging, improve our self-confidence, and help reduce stress and anxiety. In fact, studies have shown that those who enjoy close friendships over their teenage years have a lower rate of depression or anxiety later in life. Friendship is something you never outgrow,” details the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.