Kids Under Construction: The surprising reasons why some kids struggle and others shine with Dr. Michele Borba

(ABC4) – To kick off the month of March, Donna Tetreault joins ABC4 to give insight on the surprising reasons why some kids struggle and others shine.

According to Tetreault, the children who seem to shine are identified as ‘thrivers’.

“Kids can thrive. Thrivers have self-confidence. Thrivers can see their unique talents and gifts. This allows them to be curious in life and more motivated to succeed,” informs Donna. “They are also able to overcome adversities, which is really important today.”

Donna says thrivers tend to focus more on the ‘inside’ than the ‘outside’ and are capable of building more confidence whereas others tend to push themselves more toward social media and social hierarchy groups.

“There are seven characteristics that are essential in constructing a thriving child,” Donna shares.

Here are a few character traits children need to thrive all according to parenting coach Donna Tetreault and Dr.Borba:

Self-confidence Empathy Self-control Integrity Curiosity Perseverance Optimism

According to Tetreault and Dr.Borba, at the end of the day it is important to focus on all seven characteristics. Doing this will result in the ‘multiplier effect’. The ‘multiplier effect’, according to the experts is when all facets of thriving characteristics are given energy to.

“You need to build it all in together,” Donna adds.

