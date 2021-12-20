Kids Under Construction – ‘The Midnight Brigade’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault speaks with ABC4’s Emily Clark and Disney producer and young adult novelist, Adam Borba about the power of lessons learned in novels.

Borba producing credits with Disney includes work on films such as “Pete’s Dragon” and “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Borba discusses his new book, “The Midnight Brigade” featuring themes of connection and belonging. It’s a mythical novel aimed at young, imaginative readers.

The novel features three kids from Pittsburgh who are outsiders, each struggling with their own issues. Their journey chronicles the power of friendship and growing up together in the backdrop of a mystical world filled with trolls.

The story follows not only each child’s interpersonal growth, but also the challenges that their parents’ decisions bring into their life.

“Each child is struggling with their own parents,as well,” explains Borba. “One of the things we learn along the way is that everybody makes mistakes — moms and dads and kids, as well.”

An important theme of the book focuses on speaking up and standing your ground.

“It’s okay to say that you disagree with your mom or your dad or your teacher, as long as you’re being respectful along the way and being honest,” says Borba. “It’s better to raise your hand than just let things go by, especially when someone’s about to make a bad decision.”

Tetreault agrees, saying it’s important to empower children with a strong voice to stand up for themselves when the occasion calls for it.

To check out the full conversation and learn more about the novel, watch the video above.