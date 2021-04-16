Kids Under Construction: Teaching generosity with Craig Sanders

(ABC4) – When it comes to raising children, a key characteristic parents want their child to harness is being generous.

On April 9, Parenting Expert Donna Tetreault and Helpen CEO Craig Sanders joins ABC4 and shares with us the value of kindness and teaching generosity.

According to the duo, a tool some parents use to help teach their children about generosity is by accessing the Helpen platform.

“Helpen is a charitable platform that helps parents teach generosity using smart speakers. So each week, we deliver non-profit postcards to the dinner table and we allow kids to decide who they’d like to support with one dollar,” Sanders states. “They then hear their impact right away through Alexa or Google assistant.”

Sanders says choices are endless for children.

“They can plant a tree, feed a rescue horse, or even contribute to colorful bedsheets for kids undergoing treatments for cancer in the hospital,” he adds.

The duo then goes on to emphasize how this form of charitable giving allows children to instantly understand the impact of their generosity and compassion.

