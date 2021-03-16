Kids Under Construction: Teaching children to identify and express feelings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) -This week, Donna Tetreault joins ABC4 to share insight on how to improve your child’s ability to express and identify their feelings.

Tetreault’s new book “Dear Me: Letters to Myself, For All of My Emotions” is now available on Amazon, and a major theme of that book is the importance of children learning to identify and express their feelings without shame.

Tetreault shares with ABC4 that she wrote the book during the pandemic because she “Really wanted to help kids during this time and parents really figure out how to really manage these emotions that are so important and that really allow us to work toward better mental health.”

By reading her book, Tetreault wants both parents to understand the complex and changing nature of human emotions.

“In the book, I wanted to show different emotions throughout the book I also wanted to show two emotions at one time and I chose embarrassed and surprised. I want kids to understand and parents to understand that our emotions are fluid, we don’t just have one emotion at a time we get many going on in so I wanted kids to understand that that’s natural.

“If you have two emotions going on and one might be more positive, go towards the positive,” Tetreault said

While some human emotions are easy to identify and explain to a child, experts say pride can be a bit more tricky.

“Until a person a child can understand that they have to be proud within themselves before anybody outside or the environment shows them that it’s important that it’s inside,” Tetreault explains.

Speaking of pride, Tetreault says she is very proud of her new book.

“I have to say it’s been a journey and it’s been something that I really wanted to bring into this world, especially during this time. “

“I really do think it’s a great teaching tool for kids and for parents,” Tetreault said.

Her new book, “Dear Me: Letters to Myself, For All of My Emotions” is available on Amazon, Barnes, and Noble, or on www.donnatetreault.com.

Tune in every Monday and Friday at 4 p.m. to watch Donna answer your parental concerns