Kids Under Construction: Social media and mental health

(ABC4) – Social media has been on the rise for a while now, and with technology advancing the way it is, children are prone to log on quicker than ever.

On April 5, Parenting expert Donna Tetreault shares with ABC4 the positives of fostering social media in a child’s life and when to know it’s the right time for them to go ‘online’.

When it comes to the internet and social media, Tetreault says “Kids are looking for info about their physical health and as well for their mental health.”

According to a report conducted by Common Sense Media, four in one teens and young adults surveyed, they are looking for help because they have severe or moderate depression.

“Now that’s just up by 20% from two years ago, so 85% of these kids are searching online for these health tips…This is important for us to know as parents, to know our children are using the internet and social media to learn more about health and using it to connect with friends and families,” Tetreault adds.

But when is the right time for a parent to allow their children to go online?

Tetreault says this decision is a hard one because the internet and social media is a realm where if the child is not included could feel left out.

It all boils down to the fact how your child plans on using social media and if they are being safe while using it, she includes.

“We need to really be on top of it, but at the same time, we need to think about the fact that if they aren’t using it, they’re going to feel left out,” Tetreault shares.

When it comes to social media and the internet, the parenting expert says “We really need to understand and be compassionate, because when we take away that phone or don’t let them use social media, we’re taking away potential connections. So we want to be really careful about that.”