Kids Under Construction: Should your children get COVID-19 vaccinated?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As many families gear up for the Summer, parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault stresses the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations.

“First day of school begins early or middle of August, depending on where your kids attend, so if you want your kids vaccinated before the new school year, now is the time to think about it if you want your kids back in the classroom,” Tetreault says.

According to Tetreault, it is essential to be prepared and aware of what is happening in the world around you.

Concerns for vaccination not only arises due to school, but it also arises due to the Delta variant. According to health officials, the variant has been on the rise in the United States – and Utah – in recent weeks. But a new version of the variant, Delta Plus, has been identified in 11 countries worldwide.

“Right now, it’s in low frequency in the United States and most of the world, so there’s not a whole lot known about it,” shares Kelly Oakeson, the chief scientist of bioinformatics and next generation sequencing.

Early research suggests it could be more transmissible, but experts say more data needs to be collected.

So, what’s the difference between Delta Plus and the Delta variant?

“These viruses mutate as our immune systems adapt, and our immune systems adapt back and this ongoing arms race back and forth,” adds Oakeson.

As scientists track the new mutation, Oakeson states people do not need to panic.

“It could be scary right? We’re talking about a virus that’s mutating to be more transmissible, to cause worse and more severe illness, that’s scary,” he shares. “But the Delta plus variant, right now, we don’t want to cause panic, there’s nothing to panic about.”

According to Donna Tetreault, at the end of the day to take steps in getting vaccinated is an individual decision and it boils down to the the task of educating yourself.