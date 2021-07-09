Kids Under Construction: School pandemic recovery

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Community leaders and school officials are coming together to better assist incoming students in hopes to dodge the learning curve bullet that hit the United States during the pandemic.

This week on Kids Under Construction, parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault joins ABC4 to discuss the steps schools are taking as the nation attempts recover from COVID-19.

According to Tetreault, school districts across the state and all over the country are receiving more funding than they have in decades.

It is detailed that the funds will be so large that they are expected to be completely allocated between the school districts in the next three years.

Tetreault emphasizes that as the funds come through the states, districts will be handling them right away, allowing students to participate in summer learning and enrichment courses while also gaining access to the internet right at home.

The parenting expert states that though the pandemic really did show some inefficiencies, it has given school boards across the nation the opportunity to fix their flaws and work efficiently toward creating a stronger and healthier atmosphere.