Kids Under Construction: Rob Kenney of ‘Dad How Do I?’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On this week’s “Kids Under Construction,” parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault is joined by YouTube star Rob Kenney who created the popular series ” Dad, How Do I?”

Tetreault and Kenney sat down with ABC4 Monday to talk about Kenney’s new book “Dad, How Do I?: Practical ‘Dadvice’ for Everyday Tasks and Successful Living.”

Since launching his YouTube channel in April 2020, Kenney has amassed over 3 million subscribers on the platform.

“I think the flipside of my channel going viral and the excitement of that is that it’s so needed,” Kenney explains.

He says he set out to help out a handful of people, but Kenney has found his videos have hit home with a much wider audience.

“When I found out people were watching me tie a tie and sobbing because it was resonating on a different level…” he adds.

Tune in to the latest episode:

Kenney’s father left him and his seven siblings at the age of 14, giving him the idea to launch a YouTube channel to teach everyone things like how to tie a tie, how to jumpstart a car, and other things he had to figure out on his own growing up.

While many refer to him as the “internet’s dad,” the father of two says he is just glad to help those who need it.

“I’m happy to have the platform that I have to try and pour some good back into the world,” Kenney adds.

In his new book, Rob draws on his own experiences of fatherhood, while offering practical DIY instructions to give readers advice they can use in their daily life.

To watch the full interview with Kenney and Tetreault, click the video at the top of the story.