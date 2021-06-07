Kids Under Construction: Rethinking quality family time

(ABC4) – Summer is here, and you know what that means? More time is available to spend with family.

On June 7, parenting journalist and educator Donna Tetreault joins Julia Dennison, the Digital Content Director for the Parents brand to discuss post pandemic parenting and the shifts data shows as families rethink how they parent and how they see their kids as we look to reset and re-enter life.

“A single co-parenting mama to 4-year-old Esme, she’s been writing and editing in the parenting space for over 13 years (an editor in general for more than 16 years), with a passion for covering all the wonderfully unique ways people parent and form families,” Tetreault shares.

According to the parenting journalist, as families enter the summer it is important to rethink ways to bond with your children.

“If you are sharing laughs at the dinner table that isn’t wasted time,” advises Tetreault. “Even if you are watching TV together, that is quality down time that allows for bonding to happen.”