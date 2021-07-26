Kids Under Construction: Parenting styles and why they matter

(ABC4) – Parenting can be challenging and sometimes just downright frustrating.

This week, Donna Tetreault discusses the four main types of parenting styles:

Authoritarian

Permissive

Univolved

Authoratative

An Authoritarian style of parenting falls into the “my way or the highway” idiom. A child’s feelings are not considered. There’s no explanation, no rule, instead, this style is based on “I said no”. This style of parenting doesn’t allow for problem-solving.

A permissive style of parenting is when no rules are enforced, where a parent is more of a friend to the child. This style of parenting can affect academic and physical health.

An uninvolved parent is an informed parent. They are not educating themselves and don’t really know about child development. This can lead to kids feeling lonely.

The authoritative style of parenting is the ideal style of parenting. It gives kids the chance to follow rules and learn the consequences of broken rules. This style of parenting also gives their child a voice, validates their feelings, and teaches them how to express themselves, but ultimately establishing that the parent is in charge.

To learn more about each type of parenting style watch the full clip above.