Kids Under Construction: Overcoming addiction with Jessica Lahey

(ABC4) – In this episode of Kids Under Construction, Donna Tetreault interviews Jessica Lahey. She is the New York Times bestselling author of The Gift of Failure and has a new book out, The Addiction Inoculation.

According to Tetreault, Lahey gives parents the foundation to better understand the roots of addiction and helps offer steps toward prevention.

“This work starts early in life,” Tetreault tells ABC4.

“Hard and tremendously important conversations are at the core of The Addiction Inoculation. But thanks to Jessica Lahey’s wit, compassion, and beautiful writing, reading it feels like having those conversations with your most entertaining friend who also happens to be an expert in substance abuse research, education, and child development,” adds David Epstein, bestselling author of The Sports Gene and Range.

