Kids Under Construction: Noteworthyparenting.com

(ABC4) – No child and no family are the same. So how does a parent develop a plan to best raise their child?

This week on Kids Under Construction, parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault is joined by award-winning author, teacher, and parenting note-taker Kristin Buchtel to discuss how parents can develop their “parenting plan.”

Buchtel says each parenting plan should be focused on your child’s age and what stage they are in. Parents then can add to the plan to address their own worries and topics they want to cover with their child as they develop.

But how does a parent develop their parenting strategy through note-taking?

“I like to say there are no two parents that are exactly alike and there are no two families that are exactly alike,” Buchtel explains.

CHECK OUT THE LATEST EPISODE:

She says taking knowledge from your own upbringing to create your own personalized plan for parenting is a step in the right direction.

While parents are the ones who develop the parenting plans at first, Buchtel says inviting children to help make these plans will help them assert themselves and voice their own opinions.

“In the beginning, once the plans are set, you sit down and have a family meeting and talk with your kids about what your new routine or system is” Buchtel explains.

This could include teaching your child a new chore and letting them know what your expectations are for that new chore.

To watch the full discussion, with Donna Tetreault, Kristin Buchtel, and ABC4’s Emily Clark, click the video at the top of the story.