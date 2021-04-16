Kids Under Construction: is it OK to cry in front of your kids?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Parenting expert Donna Tetreault joins ABC4 and shares with us the importance of expression.

When it comes to parenting there are many concerns regarding what you should share with your child. One of the questions being, is it ok to cry in front of them?

On April 17, Donna Tetreault tells ABC4, of course it is!

“Yes, absolutely. It is totally OK for parents to cry in front of their kids because we are normalizing feelings.”

The expert goes on to emphasize that when you cry in front of your children you are showcasing what it means to be human and are allowing them to understand vulnerability.

Though crying in front of your children is fine to do, Tetreault warns parents that you can’t just do it all the time.

“We have to be careful, there is a roadmap we have to follow. We can’t just cry at any time. We have to really think about who’s watching,” she chimes.

According to Tetreault once you cry in front of your children it is best to afterwards explain your feelings to them because at the end of the day you are leading by example.

“You don’t have to go into details if it’s not age-appropriate but we do need to explain to them ‘I have feelings too’, ‘I was going through this’, and ‘now actually I feel OK’. Having this conversation after a cry in front of them is something we as parents definitely need to address,” Tetreault explains.

Tetreault also adds that when it comes to crying in front of your children you need to be aware of the intensity of the situation and think about if it’s age-appropriate.