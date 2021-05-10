Kids Under Construction: Insight Into a Bright Mind with Dr. Nicole Tetreault

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In this episode of Kids Under Construction, Donna Tetreault interviews Dr. Nicole Tetreault. She is Donna’s sister and a neuroscientist, author, and speaker. She has a new book out called Insight Into a Bright Mind.

Dr. Nicole Tetreault translates recent groundbreaking research examining the minds of the most highly intelligent, creative, and intense brains, and explores new directions for the neurodiverse experiences of humans. This podcast is for all people, we are all neurodiverse.

From the book’s description: Are you bright? Do you know someone who is? Among the bright population, many social, emotional, and intellectual abilities are unrecognized. Bright people are misunderstood and mislabeled as awkward geeks, mad scientists, maladjusted poets, oversensitive artists, hyperactive clowns, or antisocial misfits.

Do you want to understand the science behind why intelligent, sensitive, and highly creative brains are simply different? You will learn how your brain is as unique as your fingerprint, and how your experience is elevated because you are simply “hard-wired” differently!