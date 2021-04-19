Kids Under Construction: How to talk to your kids

(ABC4) – Having your children open up to you may seem like a difficult task, but parenting expert Donna Tetreault says it doesn’t have to be.

Tetreault says that it all lies in the questions you ask your child. While it make take a few failed attempts, she emphasizes the importance of talking to your child about their day.

“You got to take the temperature on how things might have gone during the school day,” Tetreault explains. While somebody might have said something to your child to upset, Tetreault says the time in the car after picking your child up from school is a “precious time.”

“When you talk about the little things in life, that’s when they’re going to open up about the big things in life,” Tetreault explains.

While it may not seem like a big deal, practicing talking about your child’s school day builds important communication skills.

“It’s something that opens up these lines of communication between parent and child,” Tetreault explains.

The parenting expert says that if talking with your child doesn’t go so great one day, keep trying the next day to continue to build that communication and bond.