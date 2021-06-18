Kids Under Construction: Honoring Dads for Father’s Day

(ABC4) – This Father’s Day weekend, parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault joins ABC4 to give dads the recognition they deserve.

According to Tetreault, it is crucial to have our children honor their dads to the same extent as we honor our mothers.

“The reality is that dad still, according to society, is downplayed. I mean things are changing because society sees how much the dads’ role has changed, but a lot of the time, society downplays dads to be the babysitters and or mom’s helper,” Tetreault shares.

The parenting expert details that building this value and sharing it with children is essential for crafting healthy and long-standing relationships. She emphasizes the importance of expression and building bonds.

When it comes to adding more layers to the dad relationship, Tetreault suggests children to engage in “table talk”.

According to Tetreault, “table talk” is where you break down a conversation and ask open-ended questions as if you are a reporter. An example of “table talk” she gives is asking dad about his favorite stories.

“This father’s Day weekend, when you’re celebrating with your dad and you’re sitting down at the table, conversations should really be all about dad,” adds Tetreault. “Have the kids ask their dads about their childhood growing up, something to bond them together.”