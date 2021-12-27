Kids Under Construction – Holiday Special Edition

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the holiday season is here, making the most of the festivities in a safe, memorable way is easier than ever.

Fun, meaningful ways to let your children join in on the holiday spirit include writing letters and planning virtual visits with Santa Claus, creating a holiday music playlist to dance along to, handcrafting holiday-themed costumes for fun photos, or playing games with loved ones.

Parenting writer and editor, Bethany Braun-Silva offers fun ways to partake in the holiday spirit while staying safe at home this year.

Braun-Silva says older children can be encouraged to collect items for charity donations. Homemade advent calendars celebrating virtues instead of toys or sweets create a meaningful prompt for older kids to reflect on themselves.

To check out more excellent, easy ways to make special holiday memories at home, check out the video above.

Kids Under Construction – Helping Kids Through Times of Uncertainty

With the pandemic bringing a ton of changes into everyone’s lives. A new book, “Land of the Pines,” focuses on positivity and helping children tackle the idea of uncertainty in their lives.

The author was inspired by her own nieces and nephews.

“I wanted to create a storyline that would really engage them with content and address some of the complex topics that are out there right, now,” says author Summer Nilsson.

Critical areas the novel focuses on include loneliness, lack of confidence and social media.

“Social media is constant and it fuels a chatter that really drives insecurity,” says Nilsson. “It pushes kids to really question whether they can trust their own gut and believe in the power of their voice.”

It’s important to remind children to love and trust their innate selves, along with spreading kindness to others.

“I feel like we have an obligation to provide examples of and stories that can engage kids on a level that can plant the seed of dialogue about just how important this is,” says Nilsson. ‘To believe in themselves and to believe in their voice.”

To watch the full conversation, check out the video above.

Kids Under Construction – Find Your Unicorn Space

‘Find Your Unicorn” author and New York Times bestseller Eve Rodsky speaks to parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault and ABC’s Emily Clark and

The novel teaches you to tap into your creativity while living the life of a busy parent.

Creativity and mental health are intrinsically linked. “There are two types of people in this world — those that know they are burned out and those are burned out, but don’t know it,” says Rodsky.

Rodsky uses her novel to show how creativity is the antidote of feeling burned out and how it’s crucial to our mental well-being and longevity. Your talents, interests and gifts make you uniquely you and should be embraced to its full potential.

“Time is our most valuable currency and we’re literally taught from birth to give it away to others, whether it’s to our bosses, family or friends,” explains Rodsky. “But how glorious would it be if we retain some of that currency for ourselves?”

Rodsky emphasizes the Three Cs — Finding your Curiosities, Connecting with others, and Completion, which entails completing projects and putting them out into the world.’

To check out the full conversation, check out the video above.

Kids Under Construction – The Castle Method

Parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault talks about her new book, “The Castle Method.”

Spanning a six-year process, the book is the culmination of hundreds of parenting and health experts’ knowledge and advice on building the healthiest family foundation.

Tetreault says compassion, acceptance, security, trust, love and expectations and education are the pillars that are crucial to the successful development of children.

Tetreault hopes it can help guide families to working on and embracing their best selves both as individuals and as a family unit.

Tetreault and ABC4’s Emily Clark also take a look back on the highlights of the lessons learned this year on Kids Under Construction.

To watch the full recap, check out the video above.