Kids Under Construction: Explaining LGBTQ to children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This week, parenting journalist and educator Donna Tetreault joins ABC4 to discuss Pride.

According to Tetreault, as we finish celebrating Pride month, it is important to sit down and have a conversation with children and discuss what it all means. Tetreault states it is best to keep it simple.

Tetreault says all you really have to say is “LGBTQ” is when a man loves a man and when a woman loves a woman, etc.

“It’s that simple. Then from there, allow for more questions as you move forward in the conversation. And besides being simple, we need to be really honest. It’s really important that as we have this conversation, that we want our kids to know that whoever they are, you are someone to support them,” she explains.

Tetreault adds that when it comes to having this conversation with older kids, it may feel more complicated.

“It’s really important to have this conversation and really listen in on this as we talk about it all… There’s lots of discrimination out there, but there’s also a lot of support,” she states.

According to the parenting journalist and educator, at the end of the day, it is essential to be open and honest with your child. Having open and deep discussions are vital in maintaining healthy relationships and trust.